FEATURE | Optimism grows as Trump brokers Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Lebanon and Israel had agreed on a 10-day ceasefire, as optimism grew that the Iran war may be nearing an end.

Trump said in a social media post that the ceasefire would start at 17:00 EST (21:00 GMT), aiming to halt a conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that was reignited by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

He said he had held "excellent conversations" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he said. "Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!"

Trump said he had directed US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with the two countries to achieve lasting peace.

The war with Iran spilt into Lebanon on March 2, when Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon 15 months after the last major conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the ceasefire announcement, saying on social media: "This is a relief, as this conflict has already claimed far too many lives."