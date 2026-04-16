US military: "locked and loaded" to strike Iran's power plants, energy industry if ordered

The US naval blockade of Iran is just an example of "polite" behavior during the ongoing ceasefire and US forces are ready to strike Iran's power plants and energy industry if ordered, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.

Standing alongside two of the US military's most senior officers, Hegseth said Iran needs to choose wisely as it prepares for negotiations with the United States.

"We are reloading with more power than ever before, and better intelligence," Hegseth said at a Pentagon news briefing. "We are locked and loaded on your critical dual-use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation, and on your energy industry. We'd rather not have to do it."