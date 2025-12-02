FEATURE | Impotent Europe rallies around Zelenskiy as US works to end war

European leaders rallied to show support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday after US-Ukrainian talks to revise a peace proposal that supposedly initially favoured Russia, while the US envoy headed to Moscow to brief the Kremlin.

Zelenskiy was received by deeply unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and the two joined a call with about a dozen other European leaders including those of Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and the European Union.

Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with Macron after their meeting that Kyiv's priorities in peace talks were to maintain sovereignty and ensure strong security guarantees, and that territorial disputes remained the most complicated.