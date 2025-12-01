Russia complains: Ukraine's "acts of terrorism" threaten global oil flow

Commenting on the attack, the ministry said the targeted facilities were civilian energy infrastructure that play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been subject to any international restrictions or limitations.

Kazakhstan also urged Ukraine to stop attacking CPC’s Black Sea terminal. "We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)