FEATURE | Amid US invasion threat, Venezuela plans "guerilla-style" defence

Venezuela is deploying weapons – including decades-old Russian-made equipment – and is planning to mount a guerrilla-style resistance or sow chaos in the event of a US air or ground attack, according to sources with knowledge of the efforts and planning documents seen by Reuters.

The approach is a tacit admission of the South American country's shortage of personnel and equipment. US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, saying, "the land is going to be next," following multiple strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and a large US military build-up in the region. He later denied he was considering strikes inside Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, says Trump is seeking to oust him and that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt. The US military dwarfs Venezuela’s, which is debilitated by a lack of training, low wages and deteriorating equipment, six sources familiar with Venezuela’s military capabilities said.

Some unit commanders have even been forced to negotiate with local food producers to feed their troops because government supplies fall short, two sources with knowledge of state security forces told Reuters. That reality has led Maduro’s government to bet on two potential strategies - including a guerrilla-style response referenced publicly, though without details, by high-ranking officials, and another which officials have not acknowledged.