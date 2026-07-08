FEATURE | "A lot of love and unity" at NATO summit, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded the United States cut trade ties with Spain and made renewed claims on Greenland, but later said there had been love and "a lot of unity".

Speaking in the Turkish capital Ankara, Trump called Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO as he railed against allies for not supporting the war on Iran and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain.

His remarks — also declaring the fragile ceasefire with Iran to be over — overshadowed a summit that European leaders had hoped would look past a series of rows that have threatened to tear the military alliance apart.