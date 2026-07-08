US strikes back at Iranian oil trade following maritime attacks, reimposes sanctions

The United States on Tuesday re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, as a US official warned that Iran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences.

Oil prices were up more than five per cent following the announcement.

The US Treasury had authorised last month Iran oil sales until August 21 as part of the fragile agreement between Tehran and Washington. Tuesday's revocation cuts that wind-down period to an end date of July 17.