EU sticks to "two-point" strategy: weaken Russia and back Ukraine

Kallas said the EU will work on imposing more sanctions on Russia's “shadow fleet” vessels and its enablers, aiming to have pre-boarding deals with flag states.

The EU has already imposed multiple sanctions on Russia for their role in the Ukraine war. Earlier this month, it unveiled a new package of sanctions, which includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas from January 2027, as well as new measures on the so-called shadow tanker fleet and two independent Chinese oil refineries.

