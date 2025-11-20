EU sticks to "two-point" strategy: weaken Russia and back Ukraine

The European Union has a simple "two-point plan" which consists in weakening Russia and supporting Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday.
Kallas' comments come as the US has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a US-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Kallas said the EU will work on imposing more sanctions on Russia's “shadow fleet” vessels and its enablers, aiming to have pre-boarding deals with flag states.
The EU has already imposed multiple sanctions on Russia for their role in the Ukraine war. Earlier this month, it unveiled a new package of sanctions, which includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas from January 2027, as well as new measures on the so-called shadow tanker fleet and two independent Chinese oil refineries.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)