EU backs US-Iran ceasefire, calls for permanent deal

EU leaders on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed by the US and Iran.

"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much needed de-escalation", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media, adding it was crucial negotiations continue for an enduring solution.

European Council President Costa added that he urged, "all parties to uphold its terms in order to achieve sustainable peace in the region".

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, said the ceasefire deal was, "a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation".