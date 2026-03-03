VESSEL REVIEW | Nora & Prinses Catharina-Amalia – New fast rescue boats for operation in Dutch Caribbean
Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have been delivered to the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.
The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands. The boats were transported to the Caribbean aboard HNLMS Den Helder, a new support ship recently commissioned into service with the Royal Netherlands Navy.
Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora are being operated out of Saba and Sint Eustatius, respectively, by the Saba and Statia Search and Rescue Foundation (SSSRF).
Proven design capable of withstanding harsh offshore conditions
“The boats are based on a proven Caribbean concept that has already been in use in Curaçao for 10 years,” Arnoud Straakenbroek, Global Sales Director at Habbeke Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “Many units have also been supplied to the Dutch SAR organisation KNRM.”
The aluminium-hulled newbuilds each have an LOA of 9.15 metres (30 feet), a beam of 3.3 metres (11 feet), a draught of only 0.7 metre (2.3 feet), a displacement of 4.2 tons, and space for up to 20 rescued survivors in addition to four crewmembers.
A total fuel capacity of 400 litres (90 gallons) will provide each boat with a maximum endurance of three and a half hours.
Due to the extreme conditions under which the boats will operate, Habbeke Shipyard improved their hull designs to make them even more seaworthy. This was accomplished by optimising and improving the deep V shape and creating more volume in the bow for even greater stability at both low and high speeds.
Straakenbroek added that, upon the operators’ request, each boat is fitted with two Volvo Penta D4-270 inboard diesel engines, which are easily serviceable within the Caribbean.
The engines are connected to Hamilton HJ241 waterjets via ZF 220-1 gearboxes while custom-made air intakes have been integrated in the engine compartments.
Full electronics suites coupled with self-righting ability
“Combustion and ventilation air inlet grills are installed in the seat columns just aft of the engine room,” said Straakenbroek. “The combustion and ventilation air passes through a water trap into the air ducts. There is also a cross-over air inlet located underneath and amidships to prevent flooding in the event of a capsize.”
The crew on each SAR boat are provided with Ullman Dynamics shock-mitigating seats, a Simrad radar, a GPS, a chartplotter, two Icom M510 VHF radios, and a waterproof wireless intercom system supplied by IWCS-Denmark.
The boats are capable of self-righting, thanks to the inclusion of CO2 righting systems. Each boat also features a custom demountable aluminium frame with PVC coating to protect the crew against UV radiation. Lightweight fendering was meanwhile provided by Fender Innovations.
Configured for island airport emergency response
Straakenbroek said the main challenge in the boats’ construction lay mainly in incorporating the inboard engines while still ensuring serviceability, though this challenge was overcome, and the improved hull design ensured that the boats were able to exceed the company’s expectations in speed, stability, and seaworthiness.
“The SSSRF boats were purchased with financial support from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management,” he told Baird Maritime. “This is to enable both islands to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements by having fast boats available to respond to accidents at the two islands’ airports.”
The SSSRF vessels will serve as first responders in case of incidents pending the arrival of dedicated SAR assets from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.
The new boats therefore needed to be reliable and capable of operating in Dutch Caribbean waters and accommodating several survivors. A secondary law enforcement support function was also required.