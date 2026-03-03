VESSEL REVIEW | Nora & Prinses Catharina-Amalia – New fast rescue boats for operation in Dutch Caribbean

Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have been delivered to the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.

The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands. The boats were transported to the Caribbean aboard HNLMS Den Helder, a new support ship recently commissioned into service with the Royal Netherlands Navy.

Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora are being operated out of Saba and Sint Eustatius, respectively, by the Saba and Statia Search and Rescue Foundation (SSSRF).