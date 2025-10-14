VESSEL REVIEW | HNLMS Den Helder – Royal Netherlands Navy welcomes new replenishment oiler into service

The newer support vessel has been designed to sustain a task force of six vessels at sea, even in adverse weather conditions, by supplying fuel, food, water, ammunition, and other essential goods. It can also operate worldwide and under high threat, protected by frigates, and may also be used in counter-narcotics missions as well as emergency response.

Den Helder is also the first new replenishment oiler to be acquired by the RNLN in nearly 30 years after HNLMS Amsterdam, which was sold to Peru in 2014.