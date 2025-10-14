VESSEL REVIEW | HNLMS Den Helder – Royal Netherlands Navy welcomes new replenishment oiler into service
The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) recently commissioned a new replenishment oiler into service.
The nearly 180-metre (590-foot) long, 20,000-tonne HNLMS Den Helder will have a 75-person standard crew and can take an additional 85 personnel on board. The first vessel to be named after the Dutch city that is home to the RNLN's main base will operate alongside the support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman.
The newer support vessel has been designed to sustain a task force of six vessels at sea, even in adverse weather conditions, by supplying fuel, food, water, ammunition, and other essential goods. It can also operate worldwide and under high threat, protected by frigates, and may also be used in counter-narcotics missions as well as emergency response.
Den Helder is also the first new replenishment oiler to be acquired by the RNLN in nearly 30 years after HNLMS Amsterdam, which was sold to Peru in 2014.
Significant transport capacities for extended force sustainment
Although Karel Doorman was introduced into service in 2015 as a successor to Amsterdam and the earlier decommissioned HNLMS Zuiderkruis, she did not possess adequate replenishment capability that would have enabled she to refuel other navy ships while underway.
Den Helder features fuel tanks capable of storing up to 7,600 cubic metres (270,000 cubic feet) of diesel for her own use and for distribution to other ships. Aviation fuel totalling 1,000 cubic metres (35,000 cubic feet), 226 cubic metres (7,980 cubic feet) of drinking water, and 434 tons of other items including ammunition can also be carried.
Space is also available for 24 ISO containers, two landing craft vehicle and personnel (LCVPs), two rigid inflatable boats, and a flight deck for use by an NH90 helicopter and up to two unmanned aerial vehicles. Two 40-ton cranes will be used for cargo handling while the LCVPs will be deployed via dedicated davits.
The onboard infirmary is laid out as a NATO role II hospital with surgical facilities, allowing the ship to be employed in casualty collection and treatment during wartime and natural disasters.
High transit speed and full defensive armament suite
The propulsion arrangement consisting of four main engines and two GE Vernova generators can deliver a service speed of over 18 knots and a top speed of 20 knots. The electronics meanwhile include Thales radars, a combat management system, and radios from Rohde and Schwarz.
Alewijnse was responsible for the electrical installation works.
Although Den Helder will rely primarily on her escorts for providing defence against threats, the ship boasts limited self-protection capability in the form of an OTO Melara 76mm naval gun that can fire DART guided ammunition, a battery of 21 RIM-116 surface-to-air-missiles, and four 12.7mm machine guns fitted on Leonardo remotely controlled weapons mounts.
Construction of Den Helder's hull took place at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania while final outfitting was at Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding in the Netherlands.