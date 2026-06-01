VESSEL REVIEW | LSAR-01 & LSAR-02 – Self-righting rescue boats enter service with Brazilian Navy
The Brazilian Navy has placed two recently acquired search and rescue (SAR) boats into service.
LSAR-01 and LSAR-02 were handed over to the navy at the end of 2025 and were commissioned earlier this year. Construction took place at Damen Shipyard Antalya in Turkey.
The new SAR boats have been designed for operation in harbours and coastal waters. Each one has an FRP hull, a length of 15.7 metres (51.5 feet), a beam of 4.8 metres (16 feet), a draught of only 0.8 metre (2.6 feet), and a wave-piercing design that offers improved seakeeping capabilities and fuel efficiency at high speeds while providing comfort for the crew.
Proven deck arrangement delivering enhanced efficiency and safety
Each vessel features a layout similar to those found on many new pilot boats with a stepless working deck and the outer perimeter handrails being replaced with rails fitted directly onto the wheelhouse exterior. This arrangement allows the rescue of people from the water to be conducted from nearly any point along the deck.
This also allows transfers as well as embarkation/disembarkation to be conducted via the sides instead of being limited to the bow.
Custom-built for all-weather sea rescues
The Brazilian Navy required a number of tailored features. These included self-righting capability, which would allow each vessel to right itself in the event of capsizing, providing increased levels of safety.
A Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR thermal camera for man-overboard detection and nighttime operations has been installed on each boat. Each vessel's wheelhouse meanwhile features forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare from the helm station and to reduce reliance on wipers when operating under inclement weather conditions.
The navy required that the vessels be capable of operating at speeds in excess of 25 knots, with an operational range of up to 80 nautical miles offshore and an endurance of three days. Tank capacities for each vessel are 1.8 cubic metres (400 gallons) for fuel oil, 0.3 cubic metre (64 gallons) for freshwater, and another 0.3 cubic metre for sewage.
The delivery arrangement with the Brazilian Navy also included a spare parts package and crew familiarisation and training.