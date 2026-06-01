VESSEL REVIEW | LSAR-01 & LSAR-02 – Self-righting rescue boats enter service with Brazilian Navy

The Brazilian Navy has placed two recently acquired search and rescue (SAR) boats into service.

LSAR-01 and LSAR-02 were handed over to the navy at the end of 2025 and were commissioned earlier this year. Construction took place at Damen Shipyard Antalya in Turkey.

The new SAR boats have been designed for operation in harbours and coastal waters. Each one has an FRP hull, a length of 15.7 metres (51.5 feet), a beam of 4.8 metres (16 feet), a draught of only 0.8 metre (2.6 feet), and a wave-piercing design that offers improved seakeeping capabilities and fuel efficiency at high speeds while providing comfort for the crew.