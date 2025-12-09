VESSEL REVIEW | GMB Pilot-1 – New locally-built pilot boat to serve India's Navlakhi Port

The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) of India recently welcomed a new pilot boat into service.

Classed by the Indian Register of Shipping, GMB Pilot-1 was built by A.H. Wadia Boat Builders (AHWB) based in Bilimora in Gujarat.

The all-steel newbuild has an LOA of 18 metres (59 feet), a beam of 5.08 metres (16.7 feet), a maximum draught of only 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), a moulded depth of 2.85 metres (9.35 feet), a displacement of 46 tonnes, and seating for up to eight pilots and four crewmembers.

“The pilot vessel is based on our proven 18-metre hull form, now further refined for improved stability and running trim,” AHWB told Baird Maritime.

“This build required significant increases in weight due to the owner’s requirements, including larger-capacity generators, a steel superstructure, and higher-capacity main engines. To meet these requirements, the propulsion system was redesigned to ensure the vessel still achieved the required performance.”