Three bodies recovered following service boat capsize off Mozambique's Beira Port

Indian news outlet The Daily Jagran reports that rescuers have found the bodies of three people who perished after a service boat capsized off the Port of Beira in Mozambique late last week.

The three deceased victims, who have been identified as Indian nationals, were among the 21 people on board the unnamed boat as it was ferrying crewmembers to the Marshall Islands-flagged oil and chemical tanker Sea Quest while the latter was at anchor off the port on Thursday, October 16.