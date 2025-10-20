Three bodies recovered following service boat capsize off Mozambique's Beira Port

Indian news outlet The Daily Jagran reports that rescuers have found the bodies of three people who perished after a service boat capsized off the Port of Beira in Mozambique late last week.
The three deceased victims, who have been identified as Indian nationals, were among the 21 people on board the unnamed boat as it was ferrying crewmembers to the Marshall Islands-flagged oil and chemical tanker Sea Quest while the latter was at anchor off the port on Thursday, October 16.
Only 14 of the crewboat's occupants were safely pulled out of the water by the crew of Sea Quest and by responding Good Samaritans. Three of the survivors were later treated for injuries.
The Indian High Commission in Mozambique's capital of Maputo said that some of the tanker's 14 Indian crewmembers are still missing.
Five Indian nationals were among the rescued survivors, placing the number of missing Indian sailors at six.
The High Commission has also assured that it is, "extending all possible assistance," to the families of the three deceased sailors while monitoring the condition of one injured Indian sailor who is undergoing treatment in hospital in Beira.