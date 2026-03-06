South African authorities suspend search for missing crew of sunken tug

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has confirmed that the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the tug Leo, which sank approximately 80 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay earlier this week, has been officially suspended following an extensive multi-agency effort.

A total of 18 crewmembers were on board the vessel at the time of the incident. Of these individuals, 12 survived, one was recovered deceased from the surrounding waters, and five are still missing.

Throughout the operation, multiple vessels and air assets were deployed to support the SAR mission under the coordination of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Cape Town.