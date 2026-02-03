Search called off for missing crew of bulk carrier that capsized near Scarborough Shoal

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has confirmed that authorities have called off the search for four people who went missing after a cargo ship capsized and sank in the South China Sea late last month.

In a statement, K Line thanked the Philippine and China Coast Guards for their efforts in rescuing the 15 survivors among the 21-strong crew of the bulk carrier Devon Bay and in attempting to locate the missing individuals who were also on the ill-fated ship.

The company also expressed its condolences to the families of the two crewmembers who perished as a result of the incident.