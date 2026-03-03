Russian Marine Rescue Service commissions new patrol ship

The Russian Marine Rescue Service commissioned a new large patrol vessel in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 3.
Voyevoda (Воевода; “Voivode”) is the sole example of the Project 23700 series of patrol ships built by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation at its Yantar Shipyard facilities in Kaliningrad.
Design work was undertaken by Severnoye Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class rules.
Yantar Shipyard said Voyevoda will be used primarily for search and rescue (SAR) missions in unlimited navigation areas. Her main area of operations will encompass the Baltic Sea, though she may also be deployed elsewhere if needed.
The new patrol ship has a steel hull, a length of 111 metres, a beam of 24 metres, a displacement of 7,500 tons, a top speed of 22 knots, a range of 8,000 kilometres, and space for two helicopters and four small boats that can be used for SAR missions as well as scientific research.