Russian Marine Rescue Service commissions new patrol ship

The Russian Marine Rescue Service commissioned a new large patrol vessel in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 3.

Voyevoda (Воевода; “Voivode”) is the sole example of the Project 23700 series of patrol ships built by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation at its Yantar Shipyard facilities in Kaliningrad.

Design work was undertaken by Severnoye Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class rules.