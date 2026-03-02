VESSEL REVIEW | Voyevoda – Russian rescue and patrol ship with secondary research support function

The Russian Marine Rescue Service (RMRS) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new patrol ship built locally by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation at its Yantar Shipyard facilities in Kaliningrad.

Voyevoda (Воевода; “Voivode”) is the sole example of the Project 23700 series of patrol ships, which Yantar Shipyard said will be used primarily for search and rescue (SAR) missions in unlimited navigation areas.

Design work was undertaken by Severnoye Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class rules.