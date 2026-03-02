Vovevoda MarineTraffic com Pavel Maksimov.jpg
Search and Rescue

VESSEL REVIEW | Voyevoda – Russian rescue and patrol ship with secondary research support function



The Russian Marine Rescue Service (RMRS) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new patrol ship built locally by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation at its Yantar Shipyard facilities in Kaliningrad.

Voyevoda (Воевода; “Voivode”) is the sole example of the Project 23700 series of patrol ships, which Yantar Shipyard said will be used primarily for search and rescue (SAR) missions in unlimited navigation areas.

Design work was undertaken by Severnoye Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class rules.

With embarked small craft and helicopters for expanded SAR coverage

The new patrol ship has a steel hull, a length of 111 metres (364 feet), a beam of 24 metres (79 feet), a displacement of 7,500 tons, a top speed of 22 knots, a range of 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometres), and space for two helicopters and four small boats that can be used for SAR missions as well as scientific research.

Her main area of operations will encompass the Baltic Sea, though she may also be deployed elsewhere if needed.

Crew facilities configured for extended-duration missions

The onboard facilities include an officer’s cabin, an office, a bathroom, a conference room, and a passenger lounge/mess.

Construction on Voyevoda began in 2017 but her scheduled delivery to the RMRS was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The vessel was finally completed in late 2025.

Voyevoda
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Rescue and patrol ship
Classification: KM(*) Ice1 [1] AUT1 SDS<60 HELIDECK-H special purpose ship
Flag: Russia
Operator: Russian Marine Rescue Service
Designer: Severnoye Design Bureau, Russia
Builder: Yantar Shipyard, Russia
Hull construction material: Steel
Length overall: 111 metres (364 feet)
Beam: 24 metres (79 feet)
Displacement: 7,500 tons
Maximum speed: 22 knots
Range: 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometres)
Other equipment installed: Helicopter deck
Interior fitout: Bathroom
Rescue boats: 4
Accommodation: Officer’s cabin; office; conference room; lounge/mess
Operational area: Baltic Sea
