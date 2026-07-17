Rescuers pull body from San Francisco Bay following deadly yacht capsizing

Rescue teams have recovered a deceased individual from California's San Francisco Bay two days after a private yacht capsized in those same waters.
Authorities are still working to determine whether the individual was one of the 20 people who were on board the 49-foot (15-metre) cabin cruiser Volare when it capsized in the bay on Tuesday, July 14.
The incident also resulted in one death while 16 survivors have so far been rescued. Three people are still reported missing.
A person aboard a passing vessel found the body floating in the water west of Treasure Island on Thursday, July 16. Personnel from the San Francisco Police Department's marine unit went to the area to retrieve the remains later that same day.
The local medical examiner's office will notify the next of kin after the individual's identity has been confirmed.
Volare was in the area for a private event when she suddenly took on water and eventually ended up partially submerged between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island on Tuesday.
The US Coast Guard, the San Francisco Fire Department, the Oakland Fire Department, the Tiburon Fire Department, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, and the crews of some Good Samaritan fishing boats also participated in the response effort following the capsizing.
The US Coast Guard ordered the suspension of the search operation on Wednesday, July 15, a little over 24 hours after the capsizing occurred. By then, the various partner agencies had already combed an area covering more than 950 square nautical miles and recovered the body of a 79-year-old male passenger.