Rescuers pull body from San Francisco Bay following deadly yacht capsizing

Rescue teams have recovered a deceased individual from California's San Francisco Bay two days after a private yacht capsized in those same waters.

Authorities are still working to determine whether the individual was one of the 20 people who were on board the 49-foot (15-metre) cabin cruiser Volare when it capsized in the bay on Tuesday, July 14.

The incident also resulted in one death while 16 survivors have so far been rescued. Three people are still reported missing.