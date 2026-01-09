Rescuers find wreck, additional body following Indonesia tour boat tragedy

Rescuers have found the wreckage of a tour boat that sank off Komodo National Park in Indonesia in an incident that left at least three people dead late last month.
The wreck of the tour boat Putri Sakinah was discovered on the seabed off the coast of East Nusa Tenggara province on Tuesday, January 6.
The joint rescue team also discovered the body of a deceased passenger inside the boat. The victim has been identified as a young boy.
The ill-fated boat was taking a family of six on an excursion near Komodo National Park when it capsized on December 26, 2025.
Only seven people who were on the boat were safely rescued, and this number included only two passengers.
The six tourists were all Spanish nationals. The body of a young girl was recovered from the surrounding waters on December 29 while the remains of an adult male were found just a few days later approximately two kilometres from where the boat had capsized.
The body of the last missing victim, a young boy, has not yet been found, though officials have assured that the search effort will continue.