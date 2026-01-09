Rescuers find wreck, additional body following Indonesia tour boat tragedy

Rescuers have found the wreckage of a tour boat that sank off Komodo National Park in Indonesia in an incident that left at least three people dead late last month.

The wreck of the tour boat Putri Sakinah was discovered on the seabed off the coast of East Nusa Tenggara province on Tuesday, January 6.

The joint rescue team also discovered the body of a deceased passenger inside the boat. The victim has been identified as a young boy.