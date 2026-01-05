Indonesian rescuers find second deceased victim of East Nusa Tenggara boat tragedy

Personnel from Indonesia's national maritime search and rescue (SAR) agency Basarnas have recovered the remains of one of four Spanish tourists who are feared to have died following a boat capsizing incident that occurred off East Nusa Tenggara province late last month.
The victim, identified as an adult male, was found approximately two kilometres from where the tour boat Putri Sakinah had capsized after being hit by three-metre-high waves on December 26.
The body of one of the adult victim's daughters was found in those same waters three days after the incident occurred while both sons are still missing.
The ill-fated boat was taking the family of six on an excursion near the famed Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara when it capsized. Only seven people who were on the boat, including the adult male victim's wife and a second daughter, have been safely rescued.
A local official said that SAR operations will continue to attempt to locate the last two missing victims.
An investigation has since been launched to determine whether the boat's operator and its crew had complied with safety regulations.
Local news agency Antara said that at least 15 incidents involving tour boats have occurred in the waters near Komodo National Park over the last two years.