Indonesian rescuers find second deceased victim of East Nusa Tenggara boat tragedy

Personnel from Indonesia's national maritime search and rescue (SAR) agency Basarnas have recovered the remains of one of four Spanish tourists who are feared to have died following a boat capsizing incident that occurred off East Nusa Tenggara province late last month.

The victim, identified as an adult male, was found approximately two kilometres from where the tour boat Putri Sakinah had capsized after being hit by three-metre-high waves on December 26.