Rescuers find body of missing victim of vessel collision off Croatia

Transport officials in Croatia have confirmed the recovery of an individual who had gone missing following a collision between a ferry and a sailing yacht off the country's Adriatic coast earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as a crewmember and one of eight people who were on board the unnamed French-flagged yacht, which sank after being struck by the fast ferry Krilo Eclipse (pictured) near the city of Split on Sunday, June 14.

Three Czech nationals who were also on the yacht perished as a result of the incident while the remaining four occupants survived with varying degrees of injury. The latter included an individual who needed to be brought to hospital.