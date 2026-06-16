Rescuers find body of missing victim of vessel collision off Croatia

Transport officials in Croatia have confirmed the recovery of an individual who had gone missing following a collision between a ferry and a sailing yacht off the country's Adriatic coast earlier this week.
The victim has been identified as a crewmember and one of eight people who were on board the unnamed French-flagged yacht, which sank after being struck by the fast ferry Krilo Eclipse (pictured) near the city of Split on Sunday, June 14.
Three Czech nationals who were also on the yacht perished as a result of the incident while the remaining four occupants survived with varying degrees of injury. The latter included an individual who needed to be brought to hospital.
The wreckage of the yacht lies more than 50 metres underwater. It was located with the aid of an underwater drone deployed by the Croatian Navy.
The recovery of the fourth deceased victim came following the resumption of search operations in the area, which were temporarily suspended on Sunday due to deteriorating visibility.
Separate investigations into the tragedy are being conducted by local prosecutors and the Croatian Agency for the Investigation of Accidents in Air, Maritime and Railway Transport.