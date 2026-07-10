Rescuers find body of missing victim of Kentucky lake boat crash

Authorities in Kentucky have reported the recovery of an individual who perished following a boating accident that occurred over the weekend.

In the early afternoon (local time) of Monday, July 6, search teams found the body of an adult male who was initially reported missing after a boat with five people on board struck a pontoon on Herrington Lake in Mercer County two days prior.

The boat's four other occupants all suffered varying degrees of injury. One survivor had sustained traumatic injuries and is currently in hospital in a medically induced coma, according to local outlet FOX 56 News.