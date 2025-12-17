Officials suspend search for missing victims of Peru river boat tragedy

Authorities in Peru have ended the search and recovery effort that had been initiated in the wake of a landslide that killed more than 40 people in the country's Amazon region earlier this month.
The Peruvian Navy said there are at least 30 people who have gone missing after the landslide that sank two passenger boats at the Port of Iparia on December 1.
Ucayali Governor Manuel Gambini told reporters during a news conference that the search effort will resume once conditions become safe enough.
The search effort, which involved Peruvian Navy divers and local police, has been hampered by rising water levels caused by heavy rains.
Mr Gambini said that the effort will likely resume when the rainy season ends in May. He admitted, however, that what would be recovered by then will be the skeletal remains of the missing victims.
Only one of the two boats was carrying passengers at the time the tragedy occurred. Of the more than 60 people who were on board that boat, only 20 were rescued, mostly with non-life-threatening injuries.