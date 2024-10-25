Nine additional bodies found following Southern Myanmar boat tragedy

A local fire official confirmed the discovery of the nine additional victims, which raises the incident's confirmed death toll to 17. Another nine people are still reported missing while 11 of the 73 survivors are being treated in hospital due to injuries suffered from the mishap.

The incident occurred at around 21:15 local time on Sunday, October 20, when the unnamed boat was struck by a strong whirlpool, which then caused it to overturn in Tanintharyi's Myeik district.