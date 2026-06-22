New all-weather boat delivered to UK rescue organisation

A new all-weather boat has been handed over to the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for operation by its station at Falmouth in Cornwall.

The 13.6-metre vessel has been named Decibel Too. She was designed and built in-house by the RNLI to have an operational life of 50 years with refits required only every 25 years.

The vessel has space for six crewmembers and up to 61 additional personnel such as rescued survivors. Shock-mitigating seats are available for the crew.