New all-weather boat delivered to UK rescue organisation

A new all-weather boat has been handed over to the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for operation by its station at Falmouth in Cornwall.
The 13.6-metre vessel has been named Decibel Too. She was designed and built in-house by the RNLI to have an operational life of 50 years with refits required only every 25 years.
The vessel has space for six crewmembers and up to 61 additional personnel such as rescued survivors. Shock-mitigating seats are available for the crew.
The vessel's waterjet propulsion delivers a speed of 25 knots and a range of 250 nautical miles. The hull meanwhile helps reduce slamming even in rough seas while the vessel itself is capable of self-righting following a capsize even with 18 casualties on board.
The boat can be launched from a carriage or slipway, or it can simply be moored afloat. A shallow draught will meanwhile enable safe navigation even in nearshore and inland waters.