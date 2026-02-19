UK charity draws flak for soliciting funds for illegal migrant rescues

UK volunteer marine rescue organisation Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has come under criticism following claims that it has been soliciting funds to facilitate rescues of illegal migrants.

The RNLI said recently that there are a number of local communities and businesses who are unwilling to donate funds that would have supported its efforts.

The charity, which clarified that it is not influenced by government policy, nonetheless assured its supporters that it will continue to solicit donations.