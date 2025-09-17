Spanish Government approves construction of two patrol vessels

Upon completion, each of the new BAM ships will have a length of 93 metres, a beam of 14 metres, and a draught of 4.2 metres. Armament will include a 76mm main gun, two 25mm autocannons, and two 12.7mm machine guns.

The two new vessels will also boast modern combat and platform management systems, improved cybersecurity measures, facilities for housing and deploying unmanned vehicles, and increased crew capacities. The latter will allow the ships to accommodate additional personnel beyond the standard complement of 46 on each of their six earlier BAM sisters.

The two new BAM vessels will be built in fulfilment of a €716 million (US$847 million) contract. Construction is scheduled to start in the first half of 2027.