Italy detains NGO-operated ship for aiding illegal migrant transits in Mediterranean

Italian authorities have detained an NGO-operated vessel after it came to the aid of 33 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

German NGO SOS Humanity's vessel Humanity 1 was placed under detention at the Port of Trapani in Sicily on Friday, February 13. The detention means local authorities will not permit the vessel to sail for 60 days.

The NGO has also been ordered to pay a fine of €10,000 (US$12,000) for violating maritime regulations.