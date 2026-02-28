Illegal immigrants rescued off Spain's Balearic Islands, ending search for missing boats

Spanish authorities rescued 41 illegal immigrants from two boats off the Balearic Islands on Friday, bringing to an end a search for three vessels that had been reported missing on the dangerous route between Algeria and the Mediterranean archipelago.

Illegal migrant activist group Walking Borders warned on Thursday that three boats carrying a total of 81 people, including 10 women and two babies, had lost contact after setting out from Algeria toward Europe.

The Algerian Navy intercepted two of the three on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board those vessels.