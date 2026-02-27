Spain and Frontex search for missing boat carrying illegal migrants

Spanish police and European Union border agency Frontex were on Friday searching for a boat carrying an unknown number of illegal migrants that had been trying to reach the Balearic Islands, the Spanish Government said.

Open borders activist group Walking Borders had warned on Thursday that three boats with 81 people on board - including 10 women and two babies - had gone missing along the route between Algeria and the Balearics on the Mediterranean Sea.

It was one of the fastest-growing migratory passages into the EU last year even as overall arrivals to the bloc fell. At least 483 illegal migrants died or disappeared last year in the Western Mediterranean trying to reach Europe, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Frontex said last year smugglers were switching their operations to Algeria from Morocco over what were perceived to be less stringent controls and were using faster boats.

On Friday, the Spanish government's Balearics representative said the Algerian Navy had intercepted two of the three vessels, while two aircraft from Frontex and Spain's Guardia Civil continued searching for the third.