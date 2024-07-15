Four more bodies recovered following Myanmar river ferry tragedy

AFP reports that local authorities in Myanmar have confirmed the recovery of four additional bodies from the Yangon River following a ferry capsizing incident that occurred last week. This latest development raises the incident's confirmed death toll to five as one deceased individual had been found earlier.
Fire officials said the five recovered bodies include those of three adult males, a 16-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl. Another three people are still missing.
The unidentified ferry capsized after it collided with a stationary vessel at around 08:00 local time on Wednesday, July 10. Seventeen people including the captain were on board the ferry at the time of the capsizing.
Only nine people have been rescued so far. This number also includes three individuals who have since been brought to hospital in nearby Yangon for urgent treatment.
The search and rescue effort involved local police, firefighters, divers, and the crews of some Good Samaritan vessels that had diverted to the area to render assistance. Their efforts led to the rescue of the nine survivors and the recovery of the first identified fatality within the first 48 hours following the capsizing.