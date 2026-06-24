Australia's Marine Rescue NSW welcomes new RIB to fleet

The Wooli station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW (MRNSW) has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

Wooli 30 was built by Yamba Welding and Engineering to a design by New Zealand-based Naiad. Both companies belong to the Whiskey Project Group.

The RIB belongs to the same series as Port Stephens 30 and Trial Bay 30, which were handed over to MRNSW in 2023 and 2024, respectively.