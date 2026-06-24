Australia's Marine Rescue NSW welcomes new RIB to fleet

The Wooli station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW (MRNSW) has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB).
Wooli 30 was built by Yamba Welding and Engineering to a design by New Zealand-based Naiad. Both companies belong to the Whiskey Project Group.
The RIB belongs to the same series as Port Stephens 30 and Trial Bay 30, which were handed over to MRNSW in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The new SAR RIB has a length of 10 metres and two Suzuki outboard engines that deliver a top speed of around 40 knots. An integrated guardrail provides impact protection for the outboards when the RIB is manoeuvring alongside other vessels.
The vessel is equipped with advanced navigation and communications technology, including a full Raymarine suite.
The RIB has since replaced Marine Rescue Wooli's existing boat, which has been in service since 2012. MRNSW Fleet Manager Kelvin Parkin said the newer boat has increased range and increased towing ability compared to her predecessor.