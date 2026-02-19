Australia's Marine Rescue NSW commissions new response boat into service

Built in New South Wales by Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE), Trial Bay 30 is a Naiad RIB powered by twin Suzuki outboard engines that enable her to reach speeds of up to 42 knots. Marine Rescue NSW said her design and performance allow her to operate effectively in demanding offshore and bar-crossing conditions.

The RIB is also equipped with a FLIR camera, a 3D sidescan sonar, and a Doppler radar.

The newbuild belongs to the same series as Port Stephens 30, which YWE delivered to Marine Rescue NSW in 2023.