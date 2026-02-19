Australia's Marine Rescue NSW commissions new response boat into service

Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW officially commissioned a new response boat into service on Thursday, February 19.
The 10-metre rigid inflatable boat (RIB) Trial Bay 30 was delivered to Marine Rescue NSW's Trial Bay station in June 2024 and has completed more than 60 SAR missions since then, safely returning almost 150 people to shore.
The commissioning formally welcomed the vessel into the Marine Rescue NSW fleet.
Built in New South Wales by Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE), Trial Bay 30 is a Naiad RIB powered by twin Suzuki outboard engines that enable her to reach speeds of up to 42 knots. Marine Rescue NSW said her design and performance allow her to operate effectively in demanding offshore and bar-crossing conditions.
The RIB is also equipped with a FLIR camera, a 3D sidescan sonar, and a Doppler radar.
The newbuild belongs to the same series as Port Stephens 30, which YWE delivered to Marine Rescue NSW in 2023.