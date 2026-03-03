15 rescued from partially submerged passenger boat off Basilan, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and some Good Samaritans successfully rescued all 15 people who were on a boat that had become partially submerged off Basilan province in the southern Philippines on Friday, February 27.

The banca-type outrigger boat Sherylle suffered water ingress while approximately four nautical miles off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan's Hadji Muhtamad municipality in the early afternoon (local time) of Friday.

Personnel from Coast Guard Station Basilan deployed a search and rescue (SAR) team to the waters off Baluk-Baluk to evacuate those on the passenger boat.