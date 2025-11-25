US Navy deploys salvage ship to South China Sea for aircraft recovery operations

A US Navy salvage vessel has been deployed to the South China Sea as part of an effort to recover two aircraft that had crashed into those waters earlier this year.

The Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor has arrived in the area to recover the wreckage of an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter that had crashed into the water within just minutes of each other on October 26, 2025.