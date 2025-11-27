US Coast Guard concludes response to tug sinking in Bremerton, Washington

The unified command consisting of the US Coast Guard, the Washington Department of Ecology, the Suquamish Tribe, and the Port of Bremerton has concluded response operations associated with the tug Dominion at the Bremerton Marina in Washington.
The vessel sank on September 17, and the removal of the vessel is now complete, according to the coast guard.
Dominion was a World War II-era, wooden-hulled vessel that was privately owned.
The coast guard opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and hired contractors to mitigate pollution threats, which included destruction and removal of the vessel. Crews deployed boom, skimmers, and absorbents throughout the response to recover oil and protect sensitive habitat.
Shoreline cleanup and assessment technique teams monitored shorelines near the incident site throughout the response. What little sheen was observed was considered non-recoverable.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provided scientific support to the unified command throughout the response.
During destruction of the vessel, a debris curtain successfully contained the majority of oiled debris. On limited occasions, light oil sheen escaped containment; however, field observers continuously monitored the water and shoreline and identified no recoverable oil.
In total, approximately 22,018 gallons (83,347 litres) of oil/water mix, 190 tons of solid waste and debris, and 60 tons of metal were recovered during this response. Crews also decontaminated 61 vessels in the Bremerton Marina.
Contaminated debris will be transported to a hazardous waste facility in Oregon for proper disposal.
Wildlife experts were on-site daily throughout the destruction process. No impacted wildlife were observed, and no orcas were seen in the immediate area during active response operations.
A limited amount of containment boom will remain in place within the marina for the next several days while crews demobilise response equipment.