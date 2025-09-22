Cleanup underway for sunken tug in Washington

A unified command has been established to respond to the sinking of the 130-foot (40-metre) tug Dominion in the Bremerton Marina, Washington. The command consists of the US Coast Guard and the Washington Department of Ecology.

The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a pollution report from the National Response Center after the tug sank at around 16:00 on Wednesday, September 17. It was reported that the vessel contained an unknown amount of diesel fuel and about 200 gallons (757 litres) of lube oil when it went down.