Cleanup underway for sunken tug in Washington

A unified command has been established to respond to the sinking of the 130-foot (40-metre) tug Dominion in the Bremerton Marina, Washington. The command consists of the US Coast Guard and the Washington Department of Ecology.
The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a pollution report from the National Response Center after the tug sank at around 16:00 on Wednesday, September 17. It was reported that the vessel contained an unknown amount of diesel fuel and about 200 gallons (757 litres) of lube oil when it went down.
Containment boom and absorbent pads were quickly placed around the vessel to contain the pollution. As of Friday, contractors have collected approximately 900 gallons (3,407 litres) of product from the water using vacuum trucks and skimmers, the coast guard said.
Two levels of containment boom remain in place around the sunken tug. Contracted divers examined the tug on Thursday and sounded its tanks to determine how much product remained on board.
The coast guard has also established a safety zone around the incident location, and non-commercial traffic is advised to avoid the area.
The Washington Department of Ecology has mobilised two shoreline cleanup assessment teams and is monitoring for any oiled wildlife.
The coast guard stated that a salvage plan is being developed to raise the vessel, and that the cause of the sinking is under investigation.