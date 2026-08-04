US Coast Guard completes salvage operation following crane collapse in Charleston, South Carolina

Personnel from US Coast Guard Sector Charleston, in coordination with port stakeholders and a contracted salvage company, have completed salvage operations at Pier G following the crane collapse into the Cooper River that had occurred last month.

The coast guard said that, following the successful removal of the crane, there is no longer a pollution threat associated with the incident. The safety zone surrounding the crane was rescinded, and normal vessel traffic may resume in the area.

The final major component of the submerged crane was lifted from the waterway, marking the completion of salvage operations. Coast guard personnel monitored the lifting evolution to ensure the safety of response personnel and minimise impacts to the surrounding marine environment.