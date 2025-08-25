Saturation diving starts as part of MSC Elsa 3 salvage effort

India’s Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) reports that saturation diving has commenced as part of the effort to remove the remaining fuel on board the sunken container vessel MSC Elsa 3 off the country’s southern state of Kerala.

Smit Salvage has been tasked by the vessel’s owner MSC and P&I insurer North Standard for the works, which are being carried out on the wreck as it lies at a depth of approximately 51 metres 14 nautical miles off the coast.