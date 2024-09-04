Salvage underway on grounded barge on South Island, New Zealand
Maritime New Zealand has advised that formal restricted access areas are now in place around the grounded cargo barge Manahau at Westport's Carters Beach on South Island.
The restrictions are in place to protect the public from harm, while the operation continues to secure and salvage the barge. Restrictions have been implemented under the Maritime Transport Act and are subject to change.
National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell is leading Maritime NZ’s response on the ground in Westport. He says it is important everyone respects the restrictions.
"This is an operational area, with heavy machinery operating, while on the water it is important to keep away from the vessel and the tethers it has keeping it in place," said Courtnell. "Our priority is the safety of people, the environment and property."
Maritime NZ assured that, while there have been strong swells over the last 24 hours, there is no immediate risk of the barge's fuel leaking into the surrounding waters.
In preparation for the salvage, which is managed by the operator, response teams have been working to ensure the vessel remains secure on the beach. It is held by its anchors, which have been buried in sand, and seven five tonne blocks of concrete to prevent significant movement.
Maritime NZ’s oil response experts are working with local authorities on environmental protection plans. Personnel and specialist equipment has been mobilised as part of precautionary plans to protect the local environment in the event of any spill.
The barge's operator is responsible for the salvage plan, and the work around it. The operator has confirmed that specialist tugs with towage capability have already departed from North Island to assist with the operation.
The crew remain on board Manahau. The operator has reported that they are safe and well and have been offered welfare services.
Maritime NZ will continue to lead the government response, including oversight of the operator’s salvage plans and activities.
The grounding of Manahau occurred shortly after 00:00 local time on Sunday, September 1. There was also no cargo on board at the time, though the barge's tanks reportedly contain approximately 100,000 litres of diesel.