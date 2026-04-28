Salvage effort begins on grounded trawler on Ireland's western coast

Salvors have begun an operation to remove the wreckage of a fishing vessel that had become stranded on the Dingle Peninsula on Ireland's western coast after it ran aground in rough seas late last year.

The French-flagged, Spanish-owned bottom trawler Fastnet had ended up on a rocky area after it suffered engine trouble and drifted closer to shore on the morning (local time) of December 14, 2025.

The vessel had left Dingle Harbour and was swept about by strong winds and large waves until it came to rest near Dingle Lighthouse.