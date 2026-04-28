Salvage effort begins on grounded trawler on Ireland's western coast

Salvors have begun an operation to remove the wreckage of a fishing vessel that had become stranded on the Dingle Peninsula on Ireland's western coast after it ran aground in rough seas late last year.
The French-flagged, Spanish-owned bottom trawler Fastnet had ended up on a rocky area after it suffered engine trouble and drifted closer to shore on the morning (local time) of December 14, 2025.
The vessel had left Dingle Harbour and was swept about by strong winds and large waves until it came to rest near Dingle Lighthouse.
Rescue boat crews had attempted to tow the trawler to port but were unsuccessful due to the prevailing rough sea conditions. Because towing could not be undertaken, the trawler's 14-strong crew were evacuated by helicopter.
The wreck has remained there since. It has been continuously monitored by the Irish Coast Guard following reports of a diesel spill near the hull.
Salvors said that the 350-tonne vessel could not be refloated due to its weight and the shallow depth in the area where it ran aground.
The trawler will instead be cut into pieces, which will then be removed by crane and brought ashore for disposal.
Atlantic Towage and Marine based in Cork has been contracted to remove the wreck. The process is expected to be completed within eight weeks.
The entire operation, from the removal of the wreck to the implementation of pollution prevention measures, reportedly has a total cost of around €5 million (US$5.9 million).