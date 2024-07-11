Salvage begins after abandoned cargo ship runs aground on South Africa's west coast

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) reports that a commercial cargo ship that had been abandoned by its crew off the coast of Cape Town earlier this week has now run aground off South Africa's west coast.

The Panama-registered general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy had continued to drift after it developed a heavy list, prompting its crew to evacuate into a waiting liferaft, on Monday, July 8. All 18 crewmembers were later safely rescued by responding Good Samaritan fishing boats and cargo vessels.