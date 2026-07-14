Russian shipyard urged to settle damages over tug capsizing incident

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor) has called on local company Yaroslavl Shipyard to voluntarily settle damages in relation to a vessel capsizing incident that had occurred in Saint Petersburg nearly a year prior.
Rosprirodnadzor said that Yaroslavl Shipyard must pay more than RUB651 million (US$8.5 million) to cover the damages caused by the capsizing of the Russian Navy tug Kapitan Ushakov.
On August 8, 2025, while undergoing final outfitting at the facilities of state-owned Baltic Shipyard, Kapitan Ushakov suffered water ingress in one of her compartments, causing her to tilt heavily to starboard. This then resulted in her capsizing and sinking the following morning (local time).
The tug eventually settled to the seabed near the jetty where she had been undergoing outfitting. No injuries were reported.
Yaroslavl Shipyard had leased the berth at Baltic Shipyard where construction of the tug was then taking place.
Salvage work on the tug began in late June and is reportedly in its final stages. Once the tug has been refloated, she will be brought to Yaroslavl Shipyard's facilities near the Volga River for repairs to be undertaken.
Kapitan Ushakov belongs to the Project 23470 series, which are being developed as icebreaking tugs for use by the Russian Navy. Her construction began in 2017, and she was originally scheduled to enter service with the Russian Navy at the end of last year.