Russian shipyard urged to settle damages over tug capsizing incident

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor) has called on local company Yaroslavl Shipyard to voluntarily settle damages in relation to a vessel capsizing incident that had occurred in Saint Petersburg nearly a year prior.

Rosprirodnadzor said that Yaroslavl Shipyard must pay more than RUB651 million (US$8.5 million) to cover the damages caused by the capsizing of the Russian Navy tug Kapitan Ushakov.

On August 8, 2025, while undergoing final outfitting at the facilities of state-owned Baltic Shipyard, Kapitan Ushakov suffered water ingress in one of her compartments, causing her to tilt heavily to starboard. This then resulted in her capsizing and sinking the following morning (local time).