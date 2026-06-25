Salvage begins on sunken Russian tug Kapitan Ushakov

Russian authorities have begun the salvage effort on the sunken Russian Navy tug Kapitan Ushakov at Baltic Shipyard in Saint Petersburg.

Temporary restrictions on vessel traffic are now being enforced at the Port of Saint Petersburg to ensure the safe execution of the recovery effort. The restrictions were imposed at 00:00 local time on Tuesday, June 23, and are expected to be lifted at 09:00 on Thursday, June 25.

The Saint Petersburg harbour master clarified that the restrictions apply to all ships. These include vessels of other nationalities or even of other Russian agencies not directly involved in the salvage.