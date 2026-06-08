Russian builder sets July start for salvage of wrecked tug

Russia's Yaroslavl Shipyard has said that it expects to begin raising the wreck of the sunken tug Kapitan Ushakov from the waters of Saint Petersburg this July.

Yaroslavl Shipyard had originally set May 2026 as the start of the salvage effort on the tug. Russian media reported, however, that the company had been forced to postpone the effort due to "financial problems."

The salvage work will commence following the signing of the necessary documents regarding advance payment.