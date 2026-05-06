Salvors target recovery of sunken Russian Navy tug by late May

A Russian salvage company has stated that it expects to complete the recovery of a sunken tug from the waters of Saint Petersburg by the end of this month.

The object of the salvage effort is the Russian Navy Project 23470 icebreaking tug Kapitan Ushakov, which sank while she was still under construction at the facilities of state-owned Baltic Shipyard on August 8, 2025.

Baltspetsflot, also based in Saint Petersburg, has been tasked to raise the wreckage. The company has already completed on-site preparatory work and is awaiting the go-ahead following the signing of documents associated with advance payment for the effort.

Ushakov was undergoing final outfitting when one of her compartments suffered water ingress, causing her to tilt heavily to starboard. She eventually capsized and sank the following morning.