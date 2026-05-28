Russian authorities set November deadline for removal of sunken crane vessel in Sevastopol

Authorities in Russia have set November 27, 2026, as the deadline for the removal of a crane vessel involved in a sinking that claimed two lives at the Port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea late last year.

The incident occurred on October 28, 2025, when the crane vessel Gregory Prosyankin suddenly overturned in Yuzhnaya Bay while her crane was undergoing testing.

Two people were killed while 20 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Of the 20 injured, at least 15 reportedly fell into the water as the vessel capsized.