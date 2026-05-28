Russian authorities set November deadline for removal of sunken crane vessel in Sevastopol

Authorities in Russia have set November 27, 2026, as the deadline for the removal of a crane vessel involved in a sinking that claimed two lives at the Port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea late last year.
The incident occurred on October 28, 2025, when the crane vessel Gregory Prosyankin suddenly overturned in Yuzhnaya Bay while her crane was undergoing testing.
Two people were killed while 20 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Of the 20 injured, at least 15 reportedly fell into the water as the vessel capsized.
At least seven survivors needed to undergo treatment in hospital.
The Moscow Times had reported that Gregory Prosyankin was to be used to support maintenance of Russian Navy surface ships and submarines.
The vessel was originally scheduled to be operational by 2020. However, its construction had reportedly been beset by delays and work on the vessel temporarily ceased in 2023.
United Shipbuilding Corporation's Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre, the owner of the vessel, had originally been given a deadline of April 27, 2026. However, local media reported that the company was unable to complete the removal of the vessel due to autumn and winter weather conditions as well as restrictions imposed by the Russian Ministry of Defence on navigation in the area where the capsizing occurred.
Officials have assured that the sunken vessel does not impact other activities at the port