Malaysian authorities begin naptha cargo removal from fire-damaged tanker

The cargo offloading of the Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile is being undertaken concurrently with an investigation into the collision with the São Tomé and Príncipe-registered tanker Ceres I on July 19. Singapore, as the flag state of Hafnia Nile, is monitoring the investigation.

The naptha was originally slated for transport to Japan when the incident occurred. S&P Global said Hafnia Nile's owners said another tanker will receive the offloaded cargo.