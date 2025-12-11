JFD Global to supply diving and rescue systems for Polish Navy's new ship

JFD Global noted that the collaboration ensures the vessel will be compatible with the NATO submarine rescue system (NSRS), which the company manages on behalf of the UK, French, and Norwegian navies.

Scheduled for completion in late 2029, Ratownik is set to become one of the largest ships in the Polish fleet. Its primary roles will include responding to disabled submarines in territorial and international waters and protecting critical underwater infrastructure (CUI) in the Baltic Sea.

The award follows a pre-engineering feasibility study completed by JFD Global in 2019.